Cadent debuts unified ads platform, former Netflix exec Peter Naylor joins board

Cadent on Tuesday formally introduced The Cadent Platform, a unified, enterprise-class advertising system that uses predictive modeling and real-time performance optimization to help advertiser and media clients make better, more informed ad purchasing decisions.

Simultaneously, the New York-based advanced advertising company announced the appointment of former Netflix, Hulu and Snap advertising executive Peter Naylor to its board of directors.

First, a bit about the new tech.

Cadent provides technology that follows users across connected TV device platforms, providing aggregated targeting opportunities for advertisers, agencies and media owners.

Cadent’s client list includes global agency holding companies and media buying agencies, more than 70 of the Ad Age Top 100 advertisers, along with publishers and content distributors.

A year ago, Cadent paid $324 million to acquire AdTheorent, maker of machine-learning-powered platform and targeting technology for programmatic advertising. AdTheorent has provided Cadent with a machine learning-powered media buying platform that underpins predictive targeting, audiences and audience extension tools.

Acquired by Montreal-based private equity firm Novacap in August 2023 for $600 million, Cadent said its new platform brings AI-powered predictive intelligence to all stages of advertising — from audience planning to media activation to outcome measurement — helping brands make informed decisions before purchasing inventory.

The Cadent Platform promises advertisers, agencies and media owners can predict outcomes before campaigns launch by scoring all impressions, then optimizing them in real time. It also boasts maximized reach by assembling all available audiences through ID-independent and predictive targeting, and the ability to orchestrate messaging and outcomes across all video and digital media.

The omnichannel platform is built modularly, allowing the integration of the following features:

Audience Manager: A consumer data platform (CDP) that integrates and builds targetable audiences using ID-based, ID-less and predictive models. This enables advertisers to engage audiences in cookieless environments that others can’t reach.

A consumer data platform (CDP) that integrates and builds targetable audiences using ID-based, ID-less and predictive models. This enables advertisers to engage audiences in cookieless environments that others can’t reach. Ad Manager: An omnichannel demand side platform (DSP) built for real-time activation and optimization across digital and video.

An omnichannel demand side platform (DSP) built for real-time activation and optimization across digital and video. Inventory Manager: A premium supply-side platform (SSP) that connects buyers directly to more than brand-safe publishers.

“By unifying audiences with digital and video inventory along with unique data and measurement integrations, we are redefining how advertising can create impact and accelerate business growth,” said Cadent CEO Nick Troiano, in a statement.

As for Naylor, he was recruited to Netflix in 2022 to design and build the company’s first-ever ad sales organization and strategy. He departed from Netflix in July of last year.

Naylor joins existing independent board members Alison Lewis (former chief growth officer of Kimberly-Clark) and Greg Coleman (former president of Criteo and Buzzfeed).

“With Peter Naylor joining our board, we gain a partner who understands the evolving shape of video and digital media and who will help accelerate us through this next chapter of transformation and growth,” Troiano added.